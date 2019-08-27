We Can’t Get Over Emma Roberts & Billie Lourd In The ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Trailer

Let’s slide back into time. We are less than a month away from heading to Camp Redwood on American Horry Story: 1984 but Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd in AHS: 1984‘s trailer is literally making us hyperventilate. So let’s dive into what exactly is going down this season. As you may or may not know, 1984 stars Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, and Cody Fern and it’s basically giving us Scream Queens on steroids.

When Ryan Murphy first announced the new season–all we really knew was that it was set in the ’80s. However, now that the trailer has dropped, we have a lot more info. So let’s get into it. According to the trailer, Cody Fern plays some sort of jazzercise instructor and Lourd, Roberts, as well as Dear White People’s DeRon Horton and Olympian Gus Kenworthy are his students.

Are you still with us?

Because we are all besties with our trainers–the group heads off for the summer to be instructors at Camp Redwood. However, in a very, I Know What You Did Last Summer-esque plot point, on their way to the camp, they hit someone with their car. Things only get more sinister from there. When they finally do arrive at Camp Rosewood–the camp’s nurse, portrayed by Pose alum Angelica Ross, informs them that they are in the midst of the worst summer massacre of all time. Apparently, there is a serial killer named Mr. Jingles on the loose.

LMAO.

But actually, the mass murder has escaped from the psych ward so it’s high-key scary. Watch for yourself below.

Basically, it’s going to be a deliciously campy good time, even though our legend Sarah Paulson will only have a teeny tiny role.

American Horror Story: 1984 will debut on FX on Sept. 18.