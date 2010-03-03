Agyness Deyn Stars in “Mean to Me”: Go to a Special Screening!

Image: INFphoto

Looks like Lily Cole isnt the only model flexing her acting chops. Agyness Deyn makes her acting debut in McDermott and McGoughs Mean To Me, a thirteen minute art film set in 1930s Manhattan, which chronicles the end of an affair. Deyn is cast as a glamorous courtesan who is betrayed by her aristocratic British lover, Walter (Linus Roache). In order to stay afloat during the Depression, Walter intends to marry a wealthy heiress. Heartbroken, Deyns character is also terrified by the prospect of returning to her former lifestyle. Director and screenwriter Peter McGough credits cinema greats Fritz Lang and Alfred Hitchock as inspirations. As a result, the film pays homage to the aesthetics of classic film noir.

I am inspired by the cinematography and style of 1930s cinema. I wanted to create a story in which the female protagonist is a beautiful, glamorous woman with an intense, multifaceted personality. Showing her progression from a vulnerable position to one of strength and documenting how far she could go was just thrilling, McGough said.

Additionally, McGoughs directorial style seems fit to ease a case of first-time acting jitters.

Meeting Peter and seeing his passion for the 1930s was like jumping into a time machine. He provided huge insight into the time, Deyn said.

Catch a special screening of the film at Cheim & Read, 547 West 25th Street, on Thursday March 4 at 6:30 pm.

Preview Agyness’ acting skills in the video below:

More News We Love

Get a Feminine, Sexy Eye in Just 5 Minutes

10 Sunscreens Under $10

Bored With Your Desk Job? 14 Cool Careers That Will Get You Outside