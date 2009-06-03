Agyness Deyn: Model Off-Duty

British model Agyness Deyn was out in London yesterday hitting her local newsstand. Looking her usual cool self in skinny black pants (or are those leggings?), beat up old converse, and a graphic t-shirt, Agyness looked every bit the part of off duty model.

But, we are going to give Agyness the same advice we gave Zac Efron: if you can’t see through them, maybe it’s time to trim the bangs a little. Luckily Agyness had some scissors on hand – her earrings! How cool are those? Get Agyness’s punk chic look with these similar Shana Logic Scissor Earrings.