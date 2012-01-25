Agyness Deyn Is Nostalgically Beautiful In Waris Video

Agyness Deyn is definitely one of our favorite fixtures in the fashion world. Not only is she gorgeous and talented, but she can transform herself to fit a variety of roles. And this video is no exception. In a fifteen minute short, Deyn goes on a series of trips, following clues left by her lover. The video was produced by Waris Ahluwalia and directed by Luca Guadagnino for The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts.

Watch as Aggy travels from Vermont to Arizona and finally to Hawaii, parading around in gorgeous clothes from the likes of Versace, House of Waris (obviously) and Yigal Azrouel and clacking her heels the whole way.