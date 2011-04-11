Agyness Deyn Gets Girly For A Romantic Desert Adventure

Over the past few seasons, British model Agyness Deyn has really played up the boyish punk-rock aesthetic that has since become her signature. For the May 2011 issue of Vogue UK, however, she set aside her rebellious lookspecifically the spiked or shorn hairfor a romantic, ethereal shoot by Tim Walker in the Namib Desert. Her light, curly locks and weightless white looks almost evoke a Marilyn Monroe quality, and we love seeing her styled in feminine dresses and accessoriesthose straw hats and lace gloves!by the likes of Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen. Ohand how could I forget: as if it couldn’t get any better, there are cheetahs! Click through for the full spread.