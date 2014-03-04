Links to Click: Agyness Deyn x Dr. Martens, Khloe Kardashian Robbed, More

The Internet today served up all sorts of celebrity drama and entertaining stories. Read on!
1. Agyness Deyn’s latest collaboration with Dr. Martens channels all-American sportswear, with mesh tees, patchwork details and sporty shapes. [Dr. Martens]
2. Oh no! Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were robbed, and the thieves made out with $200K of jewels. [LA Times]
3. Nicole Richie made a HUGE hair change. See her new look now! [Daily Makeover]
4. As if! Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX’s new video for “Fancy”, like, totally recreates “Clueless”. [YouTube]
5. Santigold’s new limited edition makeup collaboration with Smashbox is a match made in heaven. [Vogue]
6. Spring Break is on the horizon, and here’s how you should be prepping your skin and hair. [Beauty High]
7. Ready, set, shop! BaubleBar is offering up to 90% off with their online sample sale. Use the code SAMPLESALE to get a $25 gift card when you spend $100 in the sale. [BaubleBar]
8. Dinner isn’t just about the food, it is about the conversation that goes on around the table and here are 15 things you should never say at the dinner table. [The Vivant]