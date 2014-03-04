StyleCaster
Links to Click: Agyness Deyn x Dr. Martens, Khloe Kardashian Robbed, More

Sarah Barnes
by

The Internet today served up all sorts of celebrity drama and entertaining stories. Read on!

1. Agyness Deyn’s latest collaboration with Dr. Martens channels all-American sportswear, with mesh tees, patchwork details and sporty shapes. [Dr. Martens]

2. Oh no! Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were robbed, and the thieves made out with $200K of jewels. [LA Times]

3. Nicole Richie made a HUGE hair change. See her new look now! [Daily Makeover]

4. As if! Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX’s new video for “Fancy”, like, totally recreates “Clueless”. [YouTube]

5. Santigold’s new limited edition makeup collaboration with Smashbox is a match made in heaven. [Vogue]

6. Spring Break is on the horizon, and here’s how you should be prepping your skin and hair. [Beauty High]

7. Ready, set, shop! BaubleBar is offering up to 90% off with their online sample sale. Use the code SAMPLESALE to get a $25 gift card when you spend $100 in the sale. [BaubleBar]

8. Dinner isn’t just about the food, it is about the conversation that goes on around the table and here are  15 things you should never say at the dinner table. [The Vivant]

