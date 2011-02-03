Agent Provocateur Lingerie: Super, Super Sexy Ads

I’m sure you’re way hot, but Agent Provecateur’s SS11 campaign featuring gf of Mark Ronson Josephine de la Baum might be the hottest thing, maybe ever. Meaning, I’d maybe buy the lingerie, but definitely not show my bf these ads.

Photographed by Johan Renck, de la Baum is all vampy and bed-headed in a 60s inspired motel room, and it’s kind of dirty but not too dirty, just like good lingerie should be. The ginger beauty replaces Kirsty Hume from last season. It’s 11 days to V-day, are you ready to get your corset on?

(Fashion Rising)