Afternoon Slump: Your 4 O’Clock Pick-Me-Up

It’s 4 o’ clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re in desperate need of something to get you out of your afternoon funk. So before you send your intern out to get you another venti latte with two extra shots, scroll down for a StyleCaster pick-me-up.

Remember the days of Paris and Nicole on The Simple Life, prancing around asking if Walmart “sold wall stuff?” or Nicole saying things like “I pay someone to live for me,” which I still quote to this day? In all seriousness, I’ll never forget them singing “sanasa! sanasa!” — I still sing it when I’m three sheets to the wind.

Watch the video below and you’ll definitely be ready to get back to work. Now that’s hot.