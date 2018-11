It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of yourafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte with twoextra shots,scroll down for aStyleCaster pick-me-up.

If you haven’t seen the trailer for The Hobbit yet, it’s time. Even if you aren’t a Lord of the Rings super-fan, you’ll appreciate this classic that’ll definitely be a box office hit.