It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of yourafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte with twoextra shots,scroll down for aStyleCaster pick-me-up.

We’ve given you the first episode of “Sh*t Girls Say” and now we’re about to give you the second. Watch the video below for some serious afternoon giggles.