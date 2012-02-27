Afternoon Slump: Your 4 O’Clock Pick Me Up

It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of your Fridayafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte,scroll down for aStyleCasterpick-me-up.

This might just be the most amazing thing Jimmy Kimmel has ever done. Check out his spoof trailer of a movie that would probably get nominated for an Oscar if it were ever made. It features EVERYONE including Matt Damon dressed as a bunch of grapes,and is of course based on the novel Push bySapphire. It’s a little long, but you won’t regret watching it. We promise.