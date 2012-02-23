Afternoon Slump: Your 4 O’Clock Pick Me Up

It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of your Fridayafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte,scroll down for aStyleCasterpick-me-up.

Today we’d like to take you on a journey back to our favorite, original reality TV show: Rich Girls. Remember when 17-year-olds could smoke cigs on television and carry Birkins?Those were the glory days. So scroll down and watch Ally Hilfiger have a meltdown over a Burrito. You’re welcome.