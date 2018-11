It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of your Fridayafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte,scroll down for aStyleCasterpick-me-up.

When President Obama sings, our hearts melt. Last night at a blues concert in the White House, Obama sang “Sweet Home Chicago” to an audience that included BB King and Mick Jagger. This is one performance you don’t want to miss.