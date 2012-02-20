Afternoon Slump: Your 4 O’Clock Pick Me Up

It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of your Fridayafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte,scroll down for aStyleCasterpick-me-up.

As many of you know, the hilarious and ah-mazing Maya Rudolph returned to SNL this past weekend as a host. Amy Poehler joined her in a revival of their classic skit “Bronx Beat,” which made us so happy we just had to share. So even if you watched on Saturday, have another look at these two funny ladies in their element. It’s sure to brighten your day.