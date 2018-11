It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of your Fridayafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte,scroll down for aStyleCasterpick-me-up.

Now that the fashion week craze is over, we can all go back to our (relatively) normal sleeping and eating schedules. However, it’s always nice to remember the first few days. Watch the video below of theModa Operandi team doing a glamorous fashion week prep!