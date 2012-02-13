Afternoon Slump: Your 4 O’Clock Pick Me Up

It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of your Fridayafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte,scroll down for aStyleCasterpick-me-up.

Keira Knightley andSteve Carell join forces in this dark comedy about the end of the world. We love that these two actors form an unlikely but successful duo in this film and we’re pretty sure Seeking a Friend for the End of the World will be on our must-see list come summer.