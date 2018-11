It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of yourafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte with twoextra shots,scroll down for aStyleCasterpick-me-up.

Here’s what happens when you take one of our favorite cartoons from childhood, Rugrats, and turn it into a really really creepy movie.

Photo: FanPop