Afternoon Slump: Your 4 O’Clock Pick Me Up

James Franco tweeted this link from his new Twitter handle, claiming that it’s his newest venture. As far as web series go, it’s not a completely original video. The preview outlines a show that follows the lives of various undergrads. But Franco’s behind it, so clearly we’re interested. And it’s nice to stop from time to time and remember the absolute absurdity of college. So check out the clip and let us know what you think!

James Franco on WhoSay