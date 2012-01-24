Afternoon Slump: Your 4 O’Clock Pick Me Up

It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of yourafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte with twoextra shots,scroll down for aStyleCasterpick-me-up.

OK, we know we usually provide you with a lovely little video, but these pictures were just too good not to share. Who doesn’t want social media advice from a grandma? There are lots more amazing pictures where these came from. Head over to Contra to check them all out!