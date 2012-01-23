Afternoon Slump: Your 4 O’Clock Pick Me Up

It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of yourafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte with twoextra shots,scroll down for aStyleCasterpick-me-up.

Brad Goreski is notorious for crying at the drop of a bucket. But in this hilarious video, an “exclusive interview” with a Bravo producer fails to produce even one tear. Check out this spoof to find out what won’t make Brad cry and how far Gary will allegedly go for good ratings.