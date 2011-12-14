Afternoon Slump: Your 4 O’Clock Pick Me Up

It’s 4 o’ clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of yourafternoon funk. So before you send your intern out to get you anotherventi latte with two extra shots, scroll down for aStyleCasterpick-me-up.

I couldn’t be more excited that Very Mary-Kate is back on College Humor. My favorite cast members like the Fat Professor and Hot Bodyguard have returned to provide us with endless laughs. Don’t get me wrong, I completely respect the Olsens, but this is just too great to not enjoy! How is getting dropped off to class in a helicopter not hysterical? And Mary-Kate’s snarky remarks to the Fat Professor have me in tears.

Image via verymarykate.com