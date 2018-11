It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of yourafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte with twoextra shots,scroll down for aStyleCasterpick-me-up.

Celebrate your Friday afternoon with a little trip down memory lane. There’s no better symbol of 90’s nostalgia than a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mash-up. Enjoy!