Afternoon Slump: Your 4 O’Clock Pick Me Up

It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of yourafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte with twoextra shots,scroll down for aStyleCasterpick-me-up.

Let’s face it, a lot of us are more excited for Super Bowl commercials than for the game itself. Between Doritos, E-Trade and Volkswagen, these ads are so entertaining they’re worth the minutes of watching men pummel each other in between. As Volkswagen gears up for part 2 of their epic Darth Vader commercial from last year, check out this little teaser featuring puppies who take barking to a whole new level.