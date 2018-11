It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of yourafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte with twoextra shots,scroll down for aStyleCasterpick-me-up.

Rachel Bilson is known for many things, but not for her rapping skills. Until now. So please, we implore you, watch this video. You’ll never think of Bilson the same way, and you’ll never want to.