It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of yourafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte with twoextra shots,scroll down for aStyleCaster pick-me-up.

We all know some animals are very territorial. Especially when it comes to their sleeping arrangements. So it’s no surprise that this adorable bull dog had a hissy-fit when his bed was taken from him