It’s 4 o’clock and if you’re anything like me, you’re indesperate need of something to get you out of yourafternoon funk. So before you send yourintern out to get you anotherventi latte with twoextra shots,scroll down for aStyleCaster pick-me-up.

Have you ever imagined what it would be like if Tila Tequila and Jennifer Aniston met? Well, thanks to Zach Galifianakis, this dream situation is now a reality.