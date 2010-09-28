Afternoon Delight: Would You Join Kim Kardashian’s Book Club?

Photo courtesy of Priceless

SINGLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET!

RT @KimKardashian On my way to get @nicolerichie ‘s new book PRICELESS! I want to start a book of the month club w my friends! This will be the 1st book! I don’t think I’d be very inspired by Kim Kardashian‘s book club? What say you?

RT @TanyaDziahileva Eventually, to someone, I’ll be perfect. My messiness and immaturity, emotions and temper will be everything a person needs. I get that you’re a model, Tanya, but someone will prob love you in spite of your immaturity, not because of…

RT @frejabe [Freja Beha Erichsen] forget the wish.. i could really use a drink right now. Word, sister.

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE http://twitpic.com/2ss9ir – Love is the answer. What was the question?

RT @peoplesrev Sad Day is when the closest thing you get to mind blowing sex is “So Alive” by the Love and Rockets. Love a solid over-tweet.

DOUBLE SHOT: WORD FROM THE WEB

Looks like Christopher Kane is going to be gainfully employed for the foreseeable future. When Donatella was asked if she sees Kane ever designing for Versace’s main line she replied without hesitation:At the moment Versus is enough. But I can see him there, yes. For sure. (Fashionologie)

Scared you won’t be able to pull off the denim on denim look on your own? Levi’s has you covered with a onesie version of the ensemble. (Daily Candy via Racked)

Maggie Grace from Lost has been announced to appear in the next Twilight series film Breaking Dawn. Her bf in Lost was played by The Vampire Diaries‘ Ian Somerhalder, leading me to believe every actor ever will end up playing a vampire of some kind at some time. (Just Jared)

Style.com is rumored to be doing a reality show. I think my job is fun, but I wouldn’t want to watch anyone type all day… (Styleite)

Macy’s is now reporting bedbug issues. I hate writing about this every day because it makes my skin crawl, increases paranoia, but thankfully, reduces my desire to shop! (WWD)

Blake Lively rocked Raphael Young on Gossip Girl last night. Love a good sparkly shoe!

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

See Charlize Theron look like she’s going to work in her new Uniqlo commercial.