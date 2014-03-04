After-Party Oscars Fashion! 80+ Snaps From the Vanity Fair Bash

Everybody knows that the scene at the after-party is almost always better than the party itself, and in no case is this more true than in the case of the Academy Awards. Sure, the ceremony features A-list presenters and nominees, along with a host of elaborately constructed acts, but the “Vanity Fair” Oscars party that takes place every year immediately following the awards is where you’ll find practically every single famous person on Oscars night.

Then, there’s the fashion. While the stars may spend months working with their stylists on the perfect red carpet gown, they’ll often save equally over-the-top new outfits for the after-party. What’s more, the after-party outfits tend to be our favorites! Maybe the stars feel they can be more themselves or take bigger fashion risks—whatever the reason, the after-party dresses are usually the night’s big winners, even if most folks don’t even get to see them.

With all the spotlight on the Oscars red carpet, we wanted to shine a light on the spectacular, jaw-dropping fashion at the night’s biggest after-party—from Jennifer Lawrence in revealing Tom Ford to Kate Hudson in Zuhair Murad and Sienna Miller in bright red Alexander McQueen. Oh, and did we mention Lady Gaga and Donatella Versace posing arm in arm?

Click through to see 100+ snaps from the biggest after-party in Hollywood!