After the Party It’s The Hotel Lobby: Best Post-Oscar Looks

I told you the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was the place to get really psyched about some looks. If lenghty isn’t your thing (in dress or event runtime) then Graydon Carter’s star stacked partay probably is. There were minis, Emma Stone, lace moments, more red, Selena Gomez and stunning embellishment.
Click through for the girls who worked it fearlessly. I mean, it’s not as if there was an Oscar on the line at that point anyway.
Taylor Swift channeled a life size Oscar statue in this Zuhair Murad sparkling creation and looked long, lithe and beautiful doing so. Even that chick who was on the Rachel Zoe Project is looking on in awe.
Elizabeth Banks' Versace mini is the perfect LSD (Little Silver Dress) to wear to an after party, especially since she didn't attend the actual ceremony. She looks young, fun and ready for shots... classy shots...
Ginnifer Goodwin has the market cornered on girly with an edge looks and this Erdem is no exception. It's lace overlay on red is unique without getting into odd territory and she looks stunning in it.
I'm a sucker for a girl in navy and Dianna Agron is rocking this plunging J.Mendel chiffon number, balanced by the oh-so-current maxi length. LOVE.
Has anyone else noticed that Emma Stone gets hotter by the second? The actress went with an asymmetrical Chanel Haute Couture with gorgeous embellishment and deep, rich colors. Some may hate on that train, but I think it relays the perfect amount of drama.
Selena Gomez is way rebelling against teen queen status in this bold yet ethereal Dolce & Gabbana red gown. Someone wants to get noticed...
Mia Wasikowska went lace and demure in Stella McCartney for the after party. The dress has a gorgeous shape and detail, but I am about ready to run after this girl with some lipstick.
Rashida Jones is showing Michelle Williams how a girl wears Valentino. This Couture creation is nude, but still manages to be bold and that ruffled neckline highlights the actress' gorgeous face.