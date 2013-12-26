StyleCaster
12 Stylish On-Sale Finds To Buy Yourself Today

Christmas Day has come and gone and—finally!—all the brainstorming and wrapping is coming to a close.

While yesterday was for handing over well-thought-out presents to friends and family, today is all about after-Christmas sales and treating ourselves to a few much-deserved tokens with which to start the new year. Nothing too extravagant, but just some cool stuff that says “hey, thanks self, for being so nice to everyone else this season.”

Read on to shop 12 post-holiday finds—all on sale—that are worth treating yourself to today!

1 of 12

ASOS Adverse Leather Chelsea Boots
Was: $91
Now: $63

Zara Checked Coat
Was: $239
Now: $159.99

Rebecca Minkoff Monogrammed Leather Pouch
Was: $50
Now: $33

J. Crew Striped Shirt With Jeweled Brooch
Was: $49.50
Now: $29.99

Opening Ceremony Floral Jacquard Pants at Moda Operandi
Was: $395
Now: $120

Wood Wood Biker Jacket at Need Supply
Was: $685
Now: $385

Cropped Sailor Houndstooth Jacket at Pixie Market
Was: $69
Now: $40

Corgi Skull Socks at Barneys New York
Was: $36
Now: $19

H&M Faux Leather Pants
Was: $34.95
Now: $15

Family Jewels Diamond Shower Curtain
Was: $64
Now: $49.99

Madewell Geobead Sleeve Tee
Was: $72
Now: $59.50

Jeffrey Campbell WTF Slip-On Platform Sneaker
Was: $70
Now: $49.99

