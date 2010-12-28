After Christmas Sale: 10 Items Worth Your Gift Cards

Just as you thought maybe you were done spending all your loot, all of the sick pieces you’ve had bookmarked go on sale. Get in on the best of A.Wang, Chlo, Proenza and more worth their price in collectiblity in the slide show above.
Don’t go crazy on sequin dresses for New Year’s, get a camel coat you’ll wear for the next ten.
The perfect bootie...
Chloé lace up bootie, $435 (orig. $725), at Net-a-Porter
LGR (Little Grey Dress)
L'Agence herringbone dress, $199 (orig. $285), at Net-a-Porter
A classic...
Gryphon shrunken peacoat, $140.39 (orig, $390), at Saks
Start collecting your Proenza
Proenza Schouler wrap top, $219 (Originally $550), at Barneys
Don't act like you still don't have your eye on this...
Alexander Wang Brenda bag, $507.50 (orig. $725), at Shopbop
An investment, but worth it.
See by Chloé grey blazer, $462 (orig $660), at Revolve Clothing
Such a sick dress...
A.L.C dress in army green, $312 (orig $445), at Shop Zoe
Anoraks are not just a trend.
Ali Ro anorak, $260 (orig. $385) at Neiman Marcus
THE camel coat.
3.1 Phillip Lim camel coat, $717 (orig. $1,195) at Bergdorf Goodman
Love a solid cardi.
Acne marled cardigan, $197 (orig $329), at Tobi
Pamela on sale? Sold.
Pamela Love triple ring, $207 (orig. $414), at Shopbop