After Christmas Sale: 10 Items Worth Your Gift Cards

After Christmas Sale: 10 Items Worth Your Gift Cards

Kerry Pieri
Just as you thought maybe you were done spending all your loot, all of the sick pieces you’ve had bookmarked go on sale. Get in on the best of A.Wang, Chlo, Proenza and more worth their price in collectiblity in the slide show above.

Don’t go crazy on sequin dresses for New Year’s, get a camel coat you’ll wear for the next ten.

The perfect bootie...
Chloé lace up bootie, $435 (orig. $725), at Net-a-Porter

LGR (Little Grey Dress)
L'Agence herringbone dress, $199 (orig. $285), at Net-a-Porter

A classic...
Gryphon shrunken peacoat, $140.39 (orig, $390), at Saks

Start collecting your Proenza
Proenza Schouler wrap top, $219 (Originally $550), at Barneys

Don't act like you still don't have your eye on this...
Alexander Wang Brenda bag, $507.50 (orig. $725), at Shopbop

An investment, but worth it.
See by Chloé grey blazer, $462 (orig $660), at Revolve Clothing

Such a sick dress...
A.L.C dress in army green, $312 (orig $445), at Shop Zoe

Anoraks are not just a trend.
Ali Ro anorak, $260 (orig. $385) at Neiman Marcus

THE camel coat.
3.1 Phillip Lim camel coat, $717 (orig. $1,195) at Bergdorf Goodman

Love a solid cardi.
Acne marled cardigan, $197 (orig $329), at Tobi

Pamela on sale? Sold.
Pamela Love triple ring, $207 (orig. $414), at Shopbop

