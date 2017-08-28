StyleCaster
The Most Epic Street Style Looks From Afropunk Fest 2017

The Most Epic Street Style Looks From Afropunk Fest 2017

by
The Most Epic Street Style Looks From Afropunk Fest 2017
They say the best festivals happen in the spring and early summer. Liars. If you haven’t heard of it yet, Brooklyn’s Afropunk Fest is an absolute must-see for music—and fashion—lovers. This year, top performers like Solange, Willow Smith, SZA, and Gary Clark Jr. hit the stage in Commodore Barry Park and gave incredible performances.

Music aside, some of the most vibrant scenes at Afropunk can be found offstage, as free-spirited festival-goers celebrate performers with afros, bold lipsticks and multi-colored braids your teenaged self would die for. And if you’re into fashion on any level (and we mean ANY), the thrift shop pieces, leg warmers and culottes in happy hues will make your soul rejoice.

Ahead, check out a few of our favorite looks and raise a glass to the cool-as-hell Afropunk attendees who sent summer out in style. (And follow them on Instagram if you want to keep the inspiration coming!)

1 of 35
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Metallic Magic

This sexy metallic bodysuit and casual sandals are making us crave a thrift store binge shopping session immediately—and that afro completes the bold look.

@_namukasa_

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Curly Coils

Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to have braids and flower crowns for a killer festival ensemble. Show off your curly hair (and amazing abs). Curly girls, rejoice!

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Floral Fantasy

This gorgeous flower 'fro is complemented perfectly by peachy cheeks, wine lips, and a nude top that lets the petals have center stage.

@Rockwell826

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Girl Power

We're taking notes from @bidismalls and @tatamilan, who are so on-trend in colorful, graphic pants and an airy, white dress.

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Big and Bold

Excuse us while we take in this gorgeous blond afro, dreamily paired with natural makeup and a silky pastel scarf.

@Samantha_sunflower

Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
All Black Everything

This lovely lady effortlessly shows that black isn't just a city staple, but also a festival must-have.

@echolibrary

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Green With Envy

Braids are always chic, but in neon green, they're festive as hell—especially when paired with gold jewelry and an artfully done cat-eye.

@Nahf0ol

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Royal Beauty

All hail @thine_queen_tut and her slip dress, kimono, and parasol.

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Diva Duo

THOSE BRAIDS, though. These ladies are a lesson in how to do festival hair right.

@just.bree; @naturallybigbritt

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Platform Perfect

Rose-tinted shades + white platforms + a sheer, floor-sweeping cardigan = retro perfection.

@ashleighchubbybunny

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Peek-a-Boo

A basic-seeming cropped sweatshirt and ripped jeans reveal full-body fishnet beneath—and the patent-leather oxfords are the perfect finishing touch.

@_____fathercreep_____

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
On-Trend

Bantu knots. Camouflage. Crop Top. Need we say more?

@Leariellesimone

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Rock Star

Now, THIS is how you slay Afropunk. The gorgeous @myss_willis stuns in a neon bodysuit and flawless hair.

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Electric Blues

Our favorite festival lip color is always one that compliments your skin tone and feels fresh and surprising: Enter this perfect bright blue.

@lightkeeperschild

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Rainbow Brite

Knee-high socks and sneakers are what take this cute look to new levels of cool.

@killingmermaids

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Hot Hair

This cotton candy pink afro has us wishing summer—and its accompanying fun—would never end.

@Theresa.morgan

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Flower Child

Because if there's ever a time and a place in life for head-to-toe sunflowers, it's Afropunk Fest.

@Poetrynpapyrus

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Pretty in Pink

@Bornanempress proves that pale pinks can be sexy, not twee.

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Festival Flavor

This is how to be comfortable AF while also making a serious festival fashion statement.

@Faty_84

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Hot Mama

Skip the cutoff shorts, flower crowns, and jumpers. This beauty killed the game in an all-pink ensemble.

@ashleighthelion

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Man Up

@Iconicvizion's 'locs and gold jewelery are tried-and-true festival staples.

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Wonder Woman

Pairing a sexy bra top and major gladiator statement necklace with oversized, sporty shorts was a brilliant move.

@romanak

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Winning Look

Five stars for this overall amazing look, complete with hot pink strappy lace-up sandals, fanny pack, and so-cool glasses.

@Chic_afriquee

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Pretty Lady

Off the shoulder top with matching flowers? We're so here for this girly look.

@_nana_booboo

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion Inspiration
Sister, Sister

Zianne and Jojone Cuff look low-key gorgeous in silver face paint and braids.

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
afropunk-day-2
Rose-Colored Glasses

@ashleighchubbybunny kills it again on day 2 of Afropunk, this time sporting pink glasses, black lipstick, and a nude bandeau top.

 

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
afropunk-day-2
Nude Nights

This glitzy nude two-piece is sexy as hell, especially with no-fuss hair and natural-looking makeup.

@tanyaangelique

Photo: Rochelle Brockington
Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion
Festival Fascinator

What's not to love about this whole look? (P.S. we want her freckles.)

@Jahsiahx

Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion
Graphic Girls

These two are on point with their glasses and brightly hued graphic tops.

@Houseofdereon; @avriilmaii

Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion
Shirtless and Free

Face paint is pretty much all these men need to make a statement.

@raheem4rmjuice; @kaitheblackangel

Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion
Glove Love

Trinidad James has so much going on here—from jewelry and bandana to pin-adorned jacket—and all of it is good.

 

 

Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion
Fashionable Family

Can't get over how great-looking (and well-dressed) this adorable trio is.

@Killadimplez

Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion
Queen For a Day

Keeping it simple—and queenly—with a beaded headdress and white bra top.

@Kissedbykrisai

Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion
Fiery Braids

Obsessed with the bright orange color of this woman's braids, and her chic accessorizing.

@danicrisstheartist

Afropunk Fest 2017 | Street Style | Festival Fashion
Brotherly Love

These (twin?) brothers share great hair and taste in collared shirts.

@Joe_amorr; @joshuagua

