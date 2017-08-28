The Most Epic Street Style Looks From Afropunk Fest 2017

They say the best festivals happen in the spring and early summer. Liars. If you haven’t heard of it yet, Brooklyn’s Afropunk Fest is an absolute must-see for music—and fashion—lovers. This year, top performers like Solange, Willow Smith, SZA, and Gary Clark Jr. hit the stage in Commodore Barry Park and gave incredible performances.
Music aside, some of the most vibrant scenes at Afropunk can be found offstage, as free-spirited festival-goers celebrate performers with afros, bold lipsticks and multi-colored braids your teenaged self would die for. And if you’re into fashion on any level (and we mean ANY), the thrift shop pieces, leg warmers and culottes in happy hues will make your soul rejoice.
Ahead, check out a few of our favorite looks and raise a glass to the cool-as-hell Afropunk attendees who sent summer out in style. (And follow them on Instagram if you want to keep the inspiration coming!)
Metallic Magic
This sexy metallic bodysuit and casual sandals are making us crave a thrift store binge shopping session immediately—and that afro completes the bold look.
@_namukasa_
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Curly Coils
Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to have braids and flower crowns for a killer festival ensemble. Show off your curly hair (and amazing abs). Curly girls, rejoice!
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Floral Fantasy
This gorgeous flower 'fro is complemented perfectly by peachy cheeks, wine lips, and a nude top that lets the petals have center stage.
@Rockwell826
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Girl Power
We're taking notes from @bidismalls and @tatamilan, who are so on-trend in colorful, graphic pants and an airy, white dress.
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Big and Bold
Excuse us while we take in this gorgeous blond afro, dreamily paired with natural makeup and a silky pastel scarf.
@Samantha_sunflower
All Black Everything
This lovely lady effortlessly shows that black isn't just a city staple, but also a festival must-have.
@echolibrary
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Green With Envy
Braids are always chic, but in neon green, they're festive as hell—especially when paired with gold jewelry and an artfully done cat-eye.
@Nahf0ol
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Royal Beauty
All hail @thine_queen_tut and her slip dress, kimono, and parasol.
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Diva Duo
THOSE BRAIDS, though. These ladies are a lesson in how to do festival hair right.
@just.bree; @naturallybigbritt
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Platform Perfect
Rose-tinted shades + white platforms + a sheer, floor-sweeping cardigan = retro perfection.
@ashleighchubbybunny
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Peek-a-Boo
A basic-seeming cropped sweatshirt and ripped jeans reveal full-body fishnet beneath—and the patent-leather oxfords are the perfect finishing touch.
@_____fathercreep_____
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
On-Trend
Bantu knots. Camouflage. Crop Top. Need we say more?
@Leariellesimone
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Rock Star
Now, THIS is how you slay Afropunk. The gorgeous @myss_willis stuns in a neon bodysuit and flawless hair.
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Electric Blues
Our favorite festival lip color is always one that compliments your skin tone and feels fresh and surprising: Enter this perfect bright blue.
@lightkeeperschild
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Rainbow Brite
Knee-high socks and sneakers are what take this cute look to new levels of cool.
@killingmermaids
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Hot Hair
This cotton candy pink afro has us wishing summer—and its accompanying fun—would never end.
@Theresa.morgan
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Flower Child
Because if there's ever a time and a place in life for head-to-toe sunflowers, it's Afropunk Fest.
@Poetrynpapyrus
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Pretty in Pink
@Bornanempress proves that pale pinks can be sexy, not twee.
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Festival Flavor
This is how to be comfortable AF while also making a serious festival fashion statement.
@Faty_84
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Hot Mama
Skip the cutoff shorts, flower crowns, and jumpers. This beauty killed the game in an all-pink ensemble.
@ashleighthelion
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Man Up
@Iconicvizion's 'locs and gold jewelery are tried-and-true festival staples.
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Wonder Woman
Pairing a sexy bra top and major gladiator statement necklace with oversized, sporty shorts was a brilliant move.
@romanak
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Winning Look
Five stars for this overall amazing look, complete with hot pink strappy lace-up sandals, fanny pack, and so-cool glasses.
@Chic_afriquee
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Pretty Lady
Off the shoulder top with matching flowers? We're so here for this girly look.
@_nana_booboo
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Sister, Sister
Zianne and Jojone Cuff look low-key gorgeous in silver face paint and braids.
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Rose-Colored Glasses
@ashleighchubbybunny kills it again on day 2 of Afropunk, this time sporting pink glasses, black lipstick, and a nude bandeau top.
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Nude Nights
This glitzy nude two-piece is sexy as hell, especially with no-fuss hair and natural-looking makeup.
@tanyaangelique
Photo:
Rochelle Brockington
Festival Fascinator
What's not to love about this whole look? (P.S. we want her freckles.)
@Jahsiahx
Graphic Girls
These two are on point with their glasses and brightly hued graphic tops.
@Houseofdereon; @avriilmaii
Shirtless and Free
Face paint is pretty much all these men need to make a statement.
@raheem4rmjuice; @kaitheblackangel
Glove Love
Trinidad James has so much going on here—from jewelry and bandana to pin-adorned jacket—and all of it is good.
Fashionable Family
Can't get over how great-looking (and well-dressed) this adorable trio is.
@Killadimplez
Queen For a Day
Keeping it simple—and queenly—with a beaded headdress and white bra top.
@Kissedbykrisai
Fiery Braids
Obsessed with the bright orange color of this woman's braids, and her chic accessorizing.
@danicrisstheartist
Brotherly Love
These (twin?) brothers share great hair and taste in collared shirts.
@Joe_amorr; @joshuagua