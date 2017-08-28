The Most Epic Street Style Looks From Afropunk Fest 2017

They say the best festivals happen in the spring and early summer. Liars. If you haven’t heard of it yet, Brooklyn’s Afropunk Fest is an absolute must-see for music—and fashion—lovers. This year, top performers like Solange, Willow Smith, SZA, and Gary Clark Jr. hit the stage in Commodore Barry Park and gave incredible performances.

Music aside, some of the most vibrant scenes at Afropunk can be found offstage, as free-spirited festival-goers celebrate performers with afros, bold lipsticks and multi-colored braids your teenaged self would die for. And if you’re into fashion on any level (and we mean ANY), the thrift shop pieces, leg warmers and culottes in happy hues will make your soul rejoice.

Ahead, check out a few of our favorite looks and raise a glass to the cool-as-hell Afropunk attendees who sent summer out in style. (And follow them on Instagram if you want to keep the inspiration coming!)