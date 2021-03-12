AFRM’s New Drop Has Influencer-Approved Spring Pieces Up To 3X

Scroll To See More Images

Not to be biased, but I’m a die-hard AFRM fan. Any brand that makes pieces guaranteed to get me compliments every single time I wear them is a good one in my book! Their body-hugging dresses are some of my all-time faves, but while my wardrobe was fully-stocked for winter, it’s a little bit lackluster in terms of spring and summer standouts. Cue the new AFRM x Nordstrom collaboration, with stylish AF spring essentials in sizes that allow absolutely everyone to enjoy.

The brand-new range is live now on the Nordstrom site, and it comes in sizes XS-3X. The drop features spring-inspired dresses, bodysuits and matching sets, and with a price range of $45-$160, it won’t be hard to justify adding a few things to your online shopping cart.

What I love about this drop is that the looks feel fresh and new, but aren’t trendy to the point of overkill. They stayed true to their brand and sprinkled on just a dusting of spring 2021 aesthetic! There are no sweater vests or dickies; just gorgeous, well-cut pieces in bright, playful patterns—all of which have been influencer-approved.

In creating the new collection, AFRM teamed up with influencers Lauren Speed, Francis Lola, Stefani Kemp, Krys Lunardo, Gia Sinatra and Beth Bartram, all of whom have curated their own shoppable edits with their favorite pieces. The lineup spans a range of sizes and personal styles, so there really is something for everyone—so long as you’re into the idea of looking hot and standing out, that is. If that’s not your thing, then keep it moving.

Below, check out a smattering of my favorites from the new collection, or shop it on the AFRM site or Nordstrom.com.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Zelda Open Back Midi Dress

This floral dress is the perfect wear-everywhere staple to throw a cute denim jacket over for spring. Like all the pieces from this drop, it comes in XS-3X, so everyone in your life needs one.

Gimli Floral Long Sleeve Bodysuit

If you like bodysuits, you’re in luck—this drop has tons of cute options. My personal favorite is this black floral option with massive cutouts to show off your tan.

Ruskin Tank + Lawson High Waist Bike Shorts

Want a cute athleisure moment? This tie-dye tank and matching bike shorts look is just begging to be worn with your chunkiest white sneakers.

Amina Sleeveless Midi Dress

Last but not least, one more fire midi dress. The Blanc Zebra print is bold, but the black-and-white colorway means you can style it a million different ways, so you’ll definitely get your money’s worth in wearability.

Monna Side Cutout Long Sleeve Minidress

If shorter dresses are more your vibe, the Monna comes in floral or zebra—and truthfully, I think we both know you can justify getting both.