30 Chic, Affordable Winter Accessories

30 Chic, Affordable Winter Accessories

Kristen Bousquet
30 Chic, Affordable Winter Accessories
If you’re participating in gift-giving this holiday, there’s a good chance most of your cash is going towards friends, family, coworkers and other people you know. And sure, giving is amazing, but it’s also nice to treat yourself every once in a while.

That’s especially true as the weather starts getting a less than pleasant and all the UV lamps in the world won’t make you believe the sun has come out. Lucky for you, there are some super inexpensive and adorable winter accessories just a computer click away.

Here are our favorite hat, scarves, and headbands you can get for yourself for under $35.

Mixed Knit Beanie
Mixed Knit Beanie W/ Faux Fur Pom, $27 at solesociety.com

ASOS Felt Panama Hat
ASOS Felt Panama Hat With Braid Braid Trim With Size Adjuster, $32 at asos.com

Pieces Faux Fur Bobble Hat
Pieces Faux Fur Bobble Hat, $32 at asos.com

hmprod-2
ASOS New Rib Basic Knot Front Hat In Black, $16 at asos.com

Red Woodland Check Print Scarf
Red Woodland Check Print Scarf, $22 at dorothyperkins.com

Faux Leather Touchscreen Gloves
Faux Leather Touchscreen Gloves, $17 at forever21.com

Lost in Frost Fleece-Lined Gloves
Lost in Frost Fleece-Lined Gloves, $25 at modcloth.com

image1xxl-1
Elegant Adieu Texting Gloves in Charcoal, $25 at modcloth.com

Cozy Trouser Socks in Fair Isle
Cozy Trouser Socks in Fair Isle, $13 at jcrew.com

Color-Block Ankle Socks
Color-Block Ankle Socks, $13 at jcrew.com

Color-Block Scarf
Color-Block Scarf, $25 at hm.com

Screen Shot 2014-11-25 at 11.19.06 AM
Knit Headband, $7 at hm.com

Braided Headband
Braided Headband, $7 at hm.com

19H42GOGE large
Felt Beret, $29 at urbanoutfitters.com

B4522 ED6181
Factory Buffalo Plaid Scarf; $24 at factory.jcrew.com

