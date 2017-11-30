30 Chic, Affordable Winter Accessories

If you’re participating in gift-giving this holiday, there’s a good chance most of your cash is going towards friends, family, coworkers and other people you know. And sure, giving is amazing, but it’s also nice to treat yourself every once in a while.

That’s especially true as the weather starts getting a less than pleasant and all the UV lamps in the world won’t make you believe the sun has come out. Lucky for you, there are some super inexpensive and adorable winter accessories just a computer click away.

Here are our favorite hat, scarves, and headbands you can get for yourself for under $35.