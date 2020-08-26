50 Art Prints Under $50 To Give Your Gallery Wall New Life

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one thing any home—be it a small studio apartment or a six-bedroom house—can use more of, it’s wall art. Frankly, too many people leave their walls bare or only hang up a few old photos, and we’re tired of it. That isn’t to say that having family photos on your walls is an issue, but why not add in a few new affordable art prints along with the memorabilia? Just because you have someone else’s art hanging on your walls doesn’t mean you need to become a gallery all of the sudden. Wall art simply helps create a unique and homey vibe in any space—which is why you can never have too much of it.

Of course, there are so many different kinds of wall art and art prints out there. These days, one of the most popular styles is minimalist line art. Bodies or other images drawn with just a few lines—usually in black and white—are all over social media. For some, this is the perfect way to decorate a home. For others, though, a more maximalist approach might be welcome. Bold prints with plenty of color are another way to spice up your walls.

If you happen to fall somewhere in between those two extremes, there’s always the option to create a gallery wall. This way, you can combine all different types of art prints and put them together on one wall—creating a single piece of eye-catching art in your home. For those who choose to go this route, just make sure you have a good mix of both minimal and maximal prints, so you can create the perfect harmonious balance.

We recommend taking a peek on Pinterest or Instagram to see what vibes you might want, then get started by shopping this extensive list of affordable wall art. Keep reading to find 50 art prints under $50 that are ready to spruce up any home—no matter your personal style. From minimalist wall art to maximalist prints (and everything in between), there’s a little something for everyone.

1. Minimalist Abstract Line Art

It’s no secret that minimalist line art is trending all over social media, so why not join in on the craze with this gorgeous set of six art prints?

2. ‘Blah’ Retro Art Print

Give your walls a bit of a funky vibe with this bright retro art print. Use it as a statement piece, or add it to a totally maximalist gallery wall.

3. Modern Geometric Wall Art

For all you mid-century fans and lovers of all things modern, these neutral geometric art prints are definitely for you. They come as a pair, but you can always put them in different spaces throughout your home.

4. Modern Pop Art Wall Art

Maybe you can’t have an original Andy Warhol or Roy Lichtenstein art piece in your home, but you can easily get the look with this fun pop art print.

5. Cactus Canvas Prints

If it’s a chic watercolor vibe you’re after, you can’t go wrong with these adorable cactus prints. They come as a set of three, so you essentially get each print for only $5!

6. Abstract Digital Prints

This set of six abstract prints works great as a mini gallery wall itself—but you can always change up the pairings and frame them how you’d like.

7. Red Lips Art Poster

Pucker up! This lip-adorned art print is too cute to pass up. It makes a great statement wall piece, or a welcome addition to a pop art-inspired gallery wall.

8. Minimalist Line Art Prints

If you’re looking for even more minimalist line art, this set of four gorgeous prints is definitely a must-have. These art prints are perfect for a neutral or minimalist home.

9. High Fashion Bookstack Art

For anyone who loves all things designer, this high-fashion bookstack art print should make its way to your wall. It’s too cute to pass up!

10. Morning Blossoms Art Prints

For an abstract boho vibe, this set of three contemporary art-inspired prints is a gorgeous option. Hang all three together, or place them separately around your home.

11. So Extra Art Print

If you love a royal portrait with a side of modern-day drama, this ‘So Extra’ art print is a wonderful pick. It will give your home that vintage castle vibe—without taking away your electricity.

12. One Round Poster

Hang this ‘One Round’ art poster over your bar cart or above the couch. Either way, it’s sure to make everyone a little thirsty.

13. Peaceful Morocco II Art Print

Make your home feel like a gorgeous vacation spot with this ‘Peaceful Morocco’ art print. The colors are absolutely gorgeous and a welcome addition to any space.

14. Pastel Wall Art

For those who like to keep things a bit lighter, this pastel art print set is definitely a must-shop. The vibes are seriously so calming, and you can hang them either in frames or with cute tape.

15. Amadeus Poster

Black and white fans, rejoice. This gorgeous poster from Desenio is perfect for any dancer—or anyone who appreciates a good ballet performance.

16. Abstract Space Art Prints

Give your home a bit of a magical vibe with these abstract space art prints. Whether you’re into witches or just want an excuse to talk about your sun, moon and rising signs, this set is for you.

17. Blue Nude by Henri Matisse Art Print

For fans of the classic artist Matisse, you can’t go wrong with this ‘Blue Nude’ print. You might not be able to have an original on your wall, but this is definitely the next best thing.

18. Abstract Boho Art Set

Give your entire wall a makeover with this abstract boho art set. You’ll get five digital files to print any size you’d like, so you can customize the look of your space.

19. Colorful Abstract No. 1 Poster

Maximalists far and wide, you’ll fall in love with this ‘Colorful Abstract No. 1’ poster from Desenio. The hues are so fun and bright, and the print makes for a great statement piece.

20. Howdy Howdy Art Print

Anyone from the south knows that the region holds a special place in your heart—but it doesn’t have to be totally old school. This fun and modern southern-inspired print is a great option for folks who love their roots.

21. Abstract Body Shape Wall Art

Once again, we have a seriously cute minimalist line art print. This time, though, it’s a little bit cheekier—if you catch our drift.

22. Tiger Motel Art Print

If you were a huge fan of the show Tiger King, now’s your chance to bring a bit of those wild vibes into your home. This ‘Tiger Motel’ art print is definitely a fun one.

23. Feminist Poster Set

If you want a little bit of inspiration on your walls, this feminist poster set—featuring Rosa Parks, Frida Kahlo, Malala Yousafzai and Ruth Bader Ginsburg—is perfect.

24. Classic Cocktails For Classy People Art Print

For the alcohol connoisseur, this ‘Classic Cocktails for Classy People’ art print is a game-changer. It works great as a gift for your favorite bartending friend, too!

25. Butts Wall Art

All booties are good booties! Spice up your bathroom—or any room, really—with this butts-adorned art print.

26. Floral Abstract Prints

You don’t need a green thumb to keep these florals blooming. For those who can’t seem to keep a real plant alive, try a set of abstract floral art prints instead.

27. Good Things Take Time Art Print

Good things really do take time, so use this cute art print as a reminder that your hard work will eventually pay off—even when it doesn’t feel like it.

28. Tropical Plant Prints

A tropical vacation, but make it abstract. These tropical plant prints come in a set of four, so you can make your entire home feel like you’re off on a beachside adventure.

29. Margarita Art Print

There’s just something so relatable about this art print featuring a woman holding a huge margarita. The ‘Margarita’ print is definitely perfect for anyone who loves a good marg!

30. Peach Print

It’s never a bad idea to adorn your wall with fruity prints—and this peach art print is no exception. The neutral colors work with just about any home, and the art is just adorable.

31. Couple’s Face Poster

You didn’t think we were done gifting you with some cute minimalist line art did you? If you live with your partner, this couple’s art print would definitely be a cute addition to your home.

32. Wildflower Prints

This set of six wildflower prints is another great option for those who can’t seem to manage keeping their own plants alive. At least you’ll have these pretty flowers, though!

33. Makeup-Lover Wall Art

Put on your boldest lashes and face the day fiercely with this adorable makeup-lovers wall art. It’s totally perfect for a dorm, bedroom or bathroom.

34. Motivational Art Prints

This cute set of inspiration art prints is a fun way to remind yourself to have a good attitude—and stay positive!—throughout even the toughest of days.

35. Herb Art Prints

If your kitchen needs a bit of sprucing up, add this set of herb art prints to the wall. They might even inspire you to do a little more cooking. (Maybe.)

36. Beach Art Prints

Even if you live thousands of miles from the ocean, these beach art prints will make you feel like you’re just moments away from dipping your toes into the water.

37. Rose Tinted Art Print

Um, how cute is this sunglasses art print? If you or someone you love has an affinity for sunnies, this print is definitely something that should go up on the wall.

38. Abstract Line Art

This gorgeous abstract line art would look amazing in just about any home. For boho and neutral vibes, this print is a can’t-miss.

39. Glass In Airplane Print

Whether you love to travel or just want your home to feel like a destination, this ‘Glass in Airplane’ print is such a gorgeous option.

40. Hello In Six Languages Print

If you’re looking for the perfect piece of art for your entryway, this ‘Hello in Six Languages’ print is a great way to greet all your guests.

41. Lips Silhouette

For an edgy-but-minimalist look, you can’t go wrong with this cool lips silhouette art print. The black and white is bold enough to stand out, but neutral enough to fit into any room.

42. Rainbow Cheetah Art Print

Give your home a bit of a wild—but cute!—look with this ‘Rainbow Cheetah’ art print. The colors are so fun, and the print itself is so versatile.

43. Empower One Another Print

This cute art print makes a seriously great gift for a woman you love and admire. Or, put it above your desk to remind you to empower others.

44. Girl, Put Your Records On Art Print

For music-lovers, this record player-adorned art print is a must-have. Put it in your bedroom, living room—wherever!—and watch as the compliments roll in.

45. Channel Orange Art Print

Fans of Frank Ocean, you’re bound to be obsessed with this ‘Channel Orange’ art print. The vibes are just too damn good.

46. Bar Cart Art

The perfect place for this bar cart art print? Right on—or above—your bar cart, of course! Let the boozy times commence.

47. Paris World Traveler Art Print

Dreaming of going to Paris? With this Paris art print from Rifle Paper Co., you can visit without ever leaving your home.

48. These Boots Print

This cowboy boots print wasn’t made for walking; it was made for hanging on your wall and giving it some southern flare. Can we get a yeehaw?

49. Positive Quote Print

The question still stands: Why be moody when you can shake your booty? This funny art print is bound to get a chuckle from all your house guests.

50. HA-HA-HA-HA Wall Art

This limited edition wall art from Minted is a great (and adorable) reminder that when life gets tough, sometimes we all just need a good laugh.