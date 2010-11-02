Affordable Vegas Hotels For A Girls Weekend Getaway

Every once in a while, the girls need to make time for themselves, leave the guys behind, and hop on a plane for a weekend escape. And for ladies looking to get away in style, Vegas has so much to offer way beyond just the casinos and flashing lights for which its best known. Whether youre looking to lie by the pool, see a show, dine out, dance the night away or some combination of all of those the hotels along the Las Vegas Strip can provide a weekend of non-stop fun and relaxation. Plus, room rates in Vegas these days are terrifically reasonable. If you’ve been thinking of planning one such gals getaway, read on for insider info on Las Vegas top five hotels for the perfect girl excursion.

Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino, Las Vegas

Palazzo

Location: 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Prices start at: $159 – $229

Hotel: 702.607.7777

One of Las Vegas nicest hotels, the Palazzo is centrally located on the Strip and has standard rooms that start at a whopping 720 square feet. Girlfriends can easily fit everyone into one room all of which include a sunken living room and still live in the lap of luxury. The haute-couture shopping mall here has names like Diane von Furstenberg and Christian Louboutin; the LAVO nightclub is one of the hottest in town; and the 15 or so restaurants include joints from the likes of Mario Batali and Emeril Lagasse. The Canyon Ranch Spa is arguably the best in Vegas, with a ceramic-tiled laconium, rain showers, and an indoor rock climbing wall. Head next door to the attached Venetian hotel to check out Tao the three-in-one nightclub, restaurant, and party pool that is the talk of the town.

Aria Resort & Casino Las Vegas Aria

Location: 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Prices start at: $139 – $299

Hotel: 866.359.7111

Aria is a hotel and shopping complex that opened in December 2009. It cost $11 billion to build and is the biggest hotel in City Center. Even at a whopping 4,004 rooms, service here is still attentive and impressive, and the beautiful hotel includes 16 restaurants, seven bars, four pools, and a 150,000-square-foot casino. The adult-only Liquid Pool and Lounge and Haze nightclub have quickly become among Vegas most popular, especially on weekends. And although all guest rooms dazzle with supremely comfy beds, state-of-the-art technology, and big marble bathrooms, the spacious Sky Suites are a great option for groups who want to spread out in style and receive VIP treatment (a limo from the airport and a private elevator, for example). Attached to the hotel is Crystals shopping mall, with designer stores from Prada to Tom Ford.

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas

Encore

Location: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Prices start at: $133 – $324

Hotel: 877.3210.9966

Although its been arguably the most luxurious Vegas hotel since opening as the sister property to the Wynn, Encores recently-opened venues, Surrender nightclub and Encore Beach Club, have stepped up the hotels game, especially for those coming to party. Theres also the sexy poolside lounge XS, and the hot Tryst nightclub next door at Wynn. For a more zen experience, the beautiful spa has 37 treatment rooms; the fitness center offers spinning, yoga, pilates, and meditation classes and features a delicious juice bar. Come evening its time for the spectacular, aquatic acrobatic show Le Rve at the Wynn, and for dinner at one of Encores five fine dining restaurants.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas

Hard Rock

Location: 4455 Paradise Road

Prices start at: $48 – $120

Hotel: 702.693.5000

This hotel has a sexy, bad-boy reputation, and its well-deserved. Theres always lots of action here whether its in the three main pools where beautiful people sip beers all day long, in the two sprawling casinos, in the nine restaurants (including Nobu and Ago), or at the extremely popular Vanity nightclub. All three towers of guest rooms are stylish and sumptuous, and the HRH and Paradise Towers are both new as of 2009. Groups may want to opt for a large room in the HRH all-suites tower, though even standard rooms here are plenty comfortable for four people (opt for two double beds). Wild party girls can head to the infamous Rehab pool party on Sundays, but those looking for a more relaxing respite can hit up the new Reliquary Spa, which features a beautiful co-ed Turkish bathhouse.

Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas

Caesars

Location: 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Price next 30 days: $57 – $341

Hotel: 702.731.7333

One of the Vegas most famous names, Caesars is a Vegas icon that sits smack in the middle of the Strip and offers countless amenities. The massive spa includes Roman baths, a steamy laconium, and an arctic ice room; a tea sommelier is on hand. The hotel has five main pools, including one with casino games and an adjacent bar, plus another adults-only party pool. And while the 13 restaurants include big names like Bobby Flays Mesa Grill and Restaurant Guy Savoy, there are affordable options too. And if a lively casino scene is what youre after, then look no further. Youll feel in the heart of the action when youre placing bets at tables that stretch across this classic hotel. If youre not a gambler, head to the hotels PURE nightclub, where a huge outdoor terrace has a perfect view of the Strip, or stroll through the Forum Shops for world-class shopping at stores like Burberry, Fendi, and Coach.

