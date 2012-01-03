StyleCaster
(Affordable) Tribal Prints For Every Occasion

Tribal prints have boldly made their way back and splashed bright colors all over the runways, streets and most stylish closets this season.

From statement jewelry pieces to patterned sheaths, the tribal print has officially made it’s coveted comeback. The sharp and chic pattern can easily be incorporated into your daily ensemble from various angles (no cheesy pun intended).

Don’t forget that we’ve royally crowned January as the official ‘luxe for less’ month, since it involves some of the biggest and best sales of the year and all… so there’s even more of a reason to update your spring closet with the latest trends.

Incorporate this craze with your choice of in-your-face patterns or even more subtle tribal touches, and shop these guilt-free looks with a range of affordable options.

Topshop necklace, $45 at Topshop

BCBG tribal print skirt, $178 at Revolve Clothing

Lauren Moshi oversized tote, $72 at Revolve Clothing

Sequin printed tunic, $89 at Zara

Printed blouse, $49 at Zara

Free People tunic, $77 at Revolve Clothing

Ethnic print scarf, $26 at Zara

House of Harlow wrap ring, $65 at Revolve Clothing

Vero Moda mini dress, $36 at ASOS

Zero+MariaCornej0, $266 at Net-a-Porter

Karina Grimaldi one-shouldered dress, $85 at Revolve Clothing

