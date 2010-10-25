Affordable Fashion Tips From A Pro With MNG by Mango For JCPenney

Thanks to MNG by Mango for JCPenney and New York based stylist Melina Joseph, pulling off the latest runway trends may not be as unattainable as you think. Whether youre channeling ’50s glam or your inner ’70s girl, Joseph wants to show you that its possible to create your own personal style minus the hefty price tag. With the help of some fabulous pieces from MNG by Mango for JCPenney, re-creating those must-have runway looks has never been this easy. Be it a leopard cardigan to add some retro glam or a leather motorcycle vest for some tough layering, Joseph showed us how to take our looks to the next level in the video above. Watch the entire clip to view more of Josephs tips on staying stylish on a budget.

