10 Affordable Swim Brands With Bikinis Under $100

Listen—I love shopping for swimwear as much as the next gal, but there’s no denying that some of my favorite suits are pricey as hell. They’re always cute but like, I also need to buy food this week, you know? If like me, you’re balling on a budget for summer 2021, I’ve rounded up the best affordable swimwear brands that offer bikinis—and a few one-pieces—for under $100 bucks.

This year more than most, I need to save my hard-earned coin. Yes, I do have a borderline swimwear shopping addiction, but I can’t be spending $100 on a single bikini top these days, let alone on more than one! That’s why I turn to my favorite brands like Zara, Mango and H&M. They never fail to offer a bunch of suits that I am a) obsessed with and b) can actually afford.

I’ve even been shopping on a few of my favorite lingerie sites for swimwear this season. Adore Me, for instance, offers a huge selection of bikinis and one-pieces for $50 bucks or less in a size range that is hard to beat. Also, swimwear season has given me a reason to revisit some of my old favorite brands in 2021, like Abercrombie & Fitch.

I used to think that I would have to shell out some serious dough in order to look cute this summer, but I’m happy to report that isn’t the case. So, whether you’re looking for a one-piece swimsuit that is covered in sexy cutouts or a bikini that will seamlessly take you from the beach to the bar this summer, I’ve got you covered. Read on to shop 10 of my favorite affordable swimwear brands. Can’t wait to see what you choose!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you’re really trying to save this summer, Cupshe has you covered. All they do is swim, so you know their selection—and their size range—Has to be good! This teal bikini set, for instance, is available in sizes XL through 4X! And yes, all of their suits are priced at under $100. In fact, most of them are priced under $50!

If you’re looking for a no-fuss swimwear selection that you know is going to look great IRL, Mango should be on your must-shop list. The celebrity-adored brand is so affordable anyways, but their swimwear collection is seriously good, too. Yes, they have tons of bikinis in stock right now, but I really love this pale pink one-piece. You can never go wrong with a ribbed suit in the summer.

Zara’s slew of cute suits are all priced under $100, so you can’t go wrong when choosing from one of their fun colors or styles. Just like their ready-to-wear collections, they always have all the trendiest colors and silhouettes in stock. For instance, I’m going absolutely wild for this ruffled orange bikini top and the coordinating high-waisted bottoms.

H&M has long been my go-to when I’m on the hunt for an affordable bikini that I want to keep in my collection for years to come. Why? Because their styles are always timeless and they are so, so easy to wear. Take this black halter bikini top and the matching wrapped bottoms—They’re so chic! Someone buy me a ticket to the south of France, please!

Shade & Shore is just one of several amazing (and affordable!) swimwear brands at Target. The size range for all of their bikinis is modeled off of bra cup sizes, so you’re basically guaranteed to find a suit that fits you perfectly this summer. This light blue bikini top, for instance, is available in sizes 32B through 38DD. Shop the matching bottoms in sizes XS through XL.

You probably already love Aerie for their workout gear but do not sleep on their swimwear selection in 2021. I’ve been obsessed with their new REAL Swim collection—that’s where this bikini top and bottom are from!—because the pieces are made from recycled nylon. Swim that looks good and does good? Sign me up!

Adore Me has long been one of my favorite sites when it comes to bras, underwear and lingerie, but their swim collection is just as good as any of their lacier pieces. If you’ve never shopped their site before, here’s a quick rundown: You take a simple style quiz and then get sent a few pieces that match your vibe for $20 a month. You have one week to try everything on before returning anything you don’t love! This bikini, for instance, features tons of sexy mesh detailing.

Let’s get one thing straight—PrettyLittleThing’s bikinis are straight fire. Whatever style you’re looking for, they most likely have it in a ton of colors—from sexy string bikinis to options with editorial cutouts or blingy gemstones. This tan bikini top—and the coordinating bikini bottoms, for that matter—look like they both cost way more than they actually do.

Abercrombie & Fitch is back in 2021, baby! Your one-time favorite store now is officially cool again courtesy of a killer swimwear collection that makes me want to book a vacation like, right now. All of their suits are covered in dainty floral patterns or playful gingham checks, so you’ll feel as if you stepped out of a Victorian-era romance novel in one of these pieces. I currently have my eye on this floral one-piece because, well, just look at it!

ASOS has tons of affordable brands on their site, but I wanted to highlight their in-house brand, ASOS Design, today. Most of the suits in the line are priced at under $50 and come in easy-to-shop sets so you can buy both pieces in one purchase! Prepare to literally glow on the beach in this copper bikini!