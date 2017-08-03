StyleCaster
Share

11 Chic Workout Clothes Under $50 That’ll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

What's hot
StyleCaster

11 Chic Workout Clothes Under $50 That’ll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

by
11 Chic Workout Clothes Under $50 That’ll Make You Want to Hit the Gym
11 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Is there anything more annoying than spending half your paycheck on a new workout get-up, only to reduce it to a pile of sweaty laundry half an hour later? (Answer: yes—running holes into the inner thighs of a $100-pair of leggings.)

Frankly, we’d rather pull on a pilled pair of yoga pants and stretched-out sports bra from high school than cough up yet more cash for replacements. That’s why we were thrilled to discover that working out is far less excruciating when your outfit is cute and—dare we say—actually affordable.

MORE: A Simple Guide to Selling Your Clothes (and Making Big Money) on Instagram

True, the elliptical won’t necessarily be easier if you’re wearing a brand-new bra, and freshly bought leggings won’t help you magically deadlift twice your weight, but looking the part is half (er, maybe a quarter of) the battle.

So donate or toss those worn-out old workout duds and scroll down for the best-looking workout gear under-$50.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes— Aritzia Tna Wadden zipper sweater with racer stripes

Aritzia Tna Wadden Sweater, $24.99; at Aritzia 

Photo: Aritzia
Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Forever21 Active Lace-Up leggings

Forever21 Active Lace-Up Leggings, $19.90; at Forever21

Photo: Forever21
Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Body Language Stella Reversible Bra Top with deep V-neck and geometric pattern

Body Language Stella Reversible Bra Top, $49; at Bandier

Photo: Bandier
Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Asics Everysport Short with geometric pattern

Asics Everysport Short, $40; at Asics

Photo: Asics
Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—FLA + UO Basketball Cropped Reversible Mesh Jersey

FILA + UO Basketball Cropped Reversible Mesh Jersey, $45; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Running Bare Raise the Bar Push-Up Crop with floral pattern

Running Bare Raise The Bar Push Up Crop, $42; at Stylerunner

Photo: Stylerunner
Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Gap GapFit Blackout gFast Pattern Block Leggings

Gap GapFit Blackout gFast Pattern Block Leggings, $44.99; at Gap

Photo: Gap
Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Reebok Logo Tee

Reebok Logo Tee, $48; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Net-A-Porter Nike Pro Classic Printed Dri-Fit Stretch Sports Bra with black and gray splatter pattern

Nike Pro Classic Printed Dri-Fit Stretch Sports Bra, $35; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Twerk Out East Pasta Run Fasta Oversized T-Shirt

Twerk Out Eat Pasta Run Fasta Oversized T-Shirt, $13.50; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—FILA Sport Women's Chevron Print Mesh Tank Top

FILA Sport Women’s Chevron Print Mesh Tank Top, $12.99; at Kohl’s

Photo: Kohl's

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 10 Coolest Ways to Wear Pink Lipstick Now

The 10 Coolest Ways to Wear Pink Lipstick Now
  • Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes— Aritzia Tna Wadden zipper sweater with racer stripes
  • Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Forever21 Active Lace-Up leggings
  • Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Body Language Stella Reversible Bra Top with deep V-neck and geometric pattern
  • Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Asics Everysport Short with geometric pattern
  • Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—FLA + UO Basketball Cropped Reversible Mesh Jersey
  • Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Running Bare Raise the Bar Push-Up Crop with floral pattern
  • Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Gap GapFit Blackout gFast Pattern Block Leggings
  • Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Reebok Logo Tee
  • Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Net-A-Porter Nike Pro Classic Printed Dri-Fit Stretch Sports Bra with black and gray splatter pattern
  • Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—Twerk Out East Pasta Run Fasta Oversized T-Shirt
  • Inexpensive Stylish Workout Clothes—FILA Sport Women's Chevron Print Mesh Tank Top
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share