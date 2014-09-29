StyleCaster
15 Affordable Faux Shearling Jackets ​You Need This Fall

Kristen Bousquet
by
Out of all the jacket trends we saw on the Fall 2014 runways—and there were quite a few—we have to say that shearling bomber jackets are at the top of our list.

MORE: 20 Mandatory Pieces to Buy This Fall

Spotted on the runways of top designers like AltuzarraBurberry ProrsomCoach, and Tommy Hilfiger, leather or suede bomber jackets with cozy shearling lining have a definitive cool factor, and they go with everything, from chunky, oversized sweaters and ripped jeans to shirtdress and opaque tights. The problem? They’ll cost you.

Luckily, there are lots of impressive options out there that are made from faux materials that look every bit as stylish as the real thing. Here, 15 affordable faux shearling jackets to check out this fall!

MORE: 25 Ways to Style an Essential Leather Jacket

 

1 of 15

Faux Suede Moto Jacket; $57.80 at forever21.com

 

Denver Jacket; $98 at nastygal.com

Piperlime Collection Coated Shearling Jacket; $149 at piperlime.gap.com

Bliss Faux Suede Shearling Jacket in Tan; $94.98 at missguidedus.com

Design History Draped Faux Shearling Jacket; $208 at saksfifthavenue.com

Cascade Faux Shearling Coat; $119 at alloyapparel.com

Blank NYC Vegan Leather Faux Shearling Jacket; $92.99 at 6pm.com

Kristen Blake Zip Off Hem Faux Shearling Coat; $107.98 at nordstrom.com

PIM + LARKIN Plaid Shearling Jacket; $139 at piperlime.gap.com

MINKPINK Always and Forever Jacket; $61.95 at dailylook.com

Faux Suede & Faux Shearling Jacket; $42.90 at forever21.com

Faux Shearling Jacket; $168 at shoptiques.com

Piperlime CollectionShearling Aviator Jacket; $149 at piperlime.gap.com

Matted Black Shearling Jacket; $67.92 at chicwish.com

Jack by BB Dakota Aliso Jacket; $92 at zappos.com

