15 Affordable Faux Shearling Jackets ​You Need This Fall

Out of all the jacket trends we saw on the Fall 2014 runways—and there were quite a few—we have to say that shearling bomber jackets are at the top of our list.

Spotted on the runways of top designers like Altuzarra, Burberry Prorsom, Coach, and Tommy Hilfiger, leather or suede bomber jackets with cozy shearling lining have a definitive cool factor, and they go with everything, from chunky, oversized sweaters and ripped jeans to shirtdress and opaque tights. The problem? They’ll cost you.

Luckily, there are lots of impressive options out there that are made from faux materials that look every bit as stylish as the real thing. Here, 15 affordable faux shearling jackets to check out this fall!