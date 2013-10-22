Accessible Chic: 6 Affordable Places to Shop Quality Clothes Online

We’re calling it: the era of so-called “fast fashion” is on the wane. As much as we love big stores like H&M, Zara, and ASOS, we’ve been noticing a trend among shoppers who want quality, long-lasting pieces. The only problem, of course, is the price tag.

“It’s all about having pieces you want to keep for a long, long time, and pass down to your children,” Michael Phillips Moskowitz, Chief Curator and Editorial Director of eBay, told StyleCaster at launch of the site’s new Need + Love curations. “And it applies to everything: from the food you eat to the car you drive to what you choose to wear.”

With that in mind, there’s a crop of affordably priced luxury stores hitting the e-commerce scene. We picked six we absolutely love—shops and boutiques where you can find chic designs in high-quality fabrications.

1. The Dreslyn

The Dreslyn is a brand new shopping destination that offers up big-name designer names, minus all the pretense. “One of my biggest goals is to be really accessible,” CEO and founder Brooke Taylor Corcia says. “I want it to be a place where women go and feel like they are connecting and sharing a point of view.” What trumps designer names at approachable prices? Designer names at approachable prices, served up with humor.

Price Range: Anywhere from $64 to upwards of $2,000



Shop It Now: TheDreslyn.com

2. Zady

Just-launched e-store Zady is the brainchild of founders Maxine Bédat and Soraya Darabi, who tired of not knowing the sourcing or manufacturing processes of any of their fast-fashion clothes. They came up with Zady, which guarantees all their clothing and accessories are sourced local to where they are manufactured, and that the production process is sustainable.

Price Range: From $24 to upwards of $300

Shop It Now: Zady.com

3. The Real Real

Shopping local and bypassing retail aren’t the only ways to find affordable, quality goods. The other main way? Shopping second-hand. The Real Real gathers top-notch, previously-owned designer products from women around the country, then re-sells the goods at steep discounts. We’re talking brands like Chanel, Christian Dior, Helmut Lang, and numerous others.

Price Range: Starting at less than $100 and up to more than $1,000

Shop It Now: TheRealReal.com

4. Le Tote

Who says you have to buy the quality clothes you so covet? Le Tote lets you rent high-end clothing and accessories, which you order online and arrive on your doorstep inside—you guessed it—a tote bag. The store just recently added the option to buy the clothes you really love, so it’s really a win-win.

Price: $49 a month

Try It Now: LeTote.com

5. Hukkster

This one isn’t technically its own brand, but it’s so helpful that we couldn’t not include it. Hukkster is essentially a sale aggregator—it scans some of the biggest and best designer names and retail stores out there to alert you when your favorite items go on sale. After all, the only thing better than buying affordable quality clothes is buying expensive clothes at a discount.

Price Range: Varies

Try It Now: Hukkster.com

6. StyleSaint

The just-launched e-commerce site StyleSaint aims to totally disrupt the fashion industry by offering direct-to-consumer clothing at wholesale prices. The brand’s head designer, Allison Beal, creates collections every six to eight weeks based on mood boards created by bloggers and other fashionistas involved in the community. “We believe in a return to timelessness, and that fast fashion is kind of coming to an end,” the brand’s CEO, Brian Garrett, says. “People don’t want disposability. This farm-to-table movement in food is also happening in clothing.” As such, the site offers chic looks designed in Italian silks and French lace.

Price Range: $42 to 178

Shop It Now: StyleSaint.com