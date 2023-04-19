TiKTok Is Obsessed With Mid-Century Modern Furniture—Here’s Where To Get It On A Budget

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever watched Mad Men and looked around Don Draper’s apartment, wishing you had every single piece of furniture, you’re probably a fan of mid-century modern decor. This design style is currently taking over TikTok, and it’s famous for its earthy, wood and dark green tones, straight-line design aesthetic, and leather and plywood textures, just to name a few key details.

Whether you just moved into a new space or need a total home refresh, we’ve managed to track down a retailer that has surprisingly beautiful and affordable mid-century modern furniture: Walmart. We’re talking coffee tables for under $200, sofas for under $500 and accessories statement pieces that look about $500 more expensive than they actually are. Read on for our favorite affordable mid-century modern furniture finds.

Nathan James Bodhi Mid Century Nesting Coffee Table Set of 2

These are actually two separate pieces but come together to form the cutest, mid-century modern design coffee table you’ll ever see. If you’re really feeling ~wild~ you can separate the two tables and fill up multiple rooms for the price of one coffee table.

Queer Eye Bradford Sofa, Gray Linen

This simple yet elegant couch is perfect for any sitting room or even a small-space living room. Give it an extra mid-century modern feel by adding textured pillows in earth-toned colors.

Queer Eye Farnsworth Upholstered Bed

If you’re in the market for a new bed, you should seriously go to Walmart. They have so many options for headboards with built-in bed frames, so you can pay one low price instead of two high prices. This upholstered bed with a built-in frame is the stuff mid-century design dreams are made of.

Mopio Brooklyn Mid-Century Modern Dresser

This three-drawer dresser is the perfect addition to any bedroom. It could also work well in a living room if you need just a touch of extra storage. Either way, it’s under $300 and has beautifully textured detailing, so it’s a must-have.

Queer Eye Liam Futon with Storage, Olive Green Linen

The storage compartments under the seat cushions of this futon make this a must-buy for anyone lacking space. Store extra blankets, throw pillows, or anything you just need out of the way so the focal point is on your new mid-century modern furniture.

Bellamy Studios Mystic Wood 28″ Round Coffee Table

Mid-century modern design is all about clean lines and wood finishes. Get you a coffee table that has both, like this one, that’s just $75.

Signature Design by Ashley Kisper Mid-Century Modern Rectangular Coffee Table

The short legs, wood finish and open cut-out for storage make this coffee table the perfect mid-century modern focal point for your living room. Store your design books or magazines underneath for a personalized touch.

Gap Home Alex 40″ Round Dining Table

Can’t you just picture having your morning coffee here, reading the newspaper and pretending like you’re living in the ’50s? Okay, maybe not, but it is a seriously stylish dining table you can actually afford.

Queer Eye Wimberly TV Stand

This TV stand can hold TVs up to 65-inches and has plenty of concealed and visible storage for all of your remotes, blankets and more.

Bellamy Studios Harlow White and Walnut Wood Sideboard Storage Cabinet

This entertainment center has mega storage and looks like it belongs in the 1950s; just ignore the fact that your 2023 flat-screen is resting on top of it.

Bellamy Studios Frisco Mid-Century Dining Table

Pull up some wooden chairs with mustard-colored cushions, and you’ve absolutely mastered mid-century modern design with this table.

Flynn Mid Century Modern 3 Drawer Small Chest

The straight lines of the handles, sharp edges and yellow-stained wood give this chest the perfect mid-century modern feel. I love the idea of these chests as nightstands on either side of a bed.