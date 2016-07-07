StyleCaster
15 Affordable Lace Dresses That Look Exactly Like Self Portrait

by
If I ever I feel a little bit of guilt creeping on while shopping for designer knockoffs, I remember how Balmain designer, Olivier Rousteing, once admitted that even he “loves” Zara copies. “I think it was Coco Chanel who said if you’re original, be ready to be copied,” he said. “I love seeing a Zara window with my clothes mixed with Céline and Proenza! I think that’s genius.”

That—and a quick glance at my bank account—is all I need to shamelessly scour the internet for dresses that look expensive but aren’t. You can find outfits inspired by just about any designer, but none are quite so realistic as the Self Portrait ripoffs popping up on budget shopping sites across the US, Australia, and the UK. For as little as $30, you can get a piece that looks just like Self Portrait’s $400 Azalea dress, and there are more copies from the current and past collections on offer too.

As someone who owns both a real dress from the designer and a knockoff, I can confirm that, no, the copy’s quality is nothing like the original—Self Portrait has an inimitable fit—but for less than a tenth of the price, I’m willing to compromise. Click through the slideshow to shop some of the best Self Portrait–inspired dresses.

1 of 15

White Short Sleeve Hollow Sheer Dress, $35.12; at SheIn

Photo: SheIn

Persun Women Elegant Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Lace Formal Dress, $37.99; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon

A Muse Is Born Dress, $139; at StyleKeepers

Photo: StyleKeepers

Lace Skater Dress Red, $24.23; at Missguided

Photo: Missguided

Blue Side Hollow Lace A-Line Dress, $39.99; at SheIn

Blue Sheer Lace Open Back Dress, $41.92; at SheIn

Black One Shoulder Grid Flare Dress, $17.83; at SheIn

Long Sleeve Black and Red Dress, $56.05; at AliExpress

Photo: AliExpress

Purple Sleeveless Hollow Embroidered Lace Dress, $23.33; at SheIn

Photo: SheIn

Persun Women Elegant Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Lace Formal Dress, $37.99; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Aqua Lace Cami Empire Midi Dress, $148; at Amazon

Photo: Bloomingdale's

Aqua Circle Lace Midi Dress, $111; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's

A Muse Is Born Dress, $139; at StyleKeepers

Photo: StyleKeepers

Blue Lapel Contrast Sheer Mesh Lace Dress, $57.78; at SheIn

Photo: SheIn

South of the Equator Midi, $99.95; at Free People

Photo: Free People

