The Best Affordable, Under-$100 Jewelry to Shop Now

Generally speaking, jewelry falls in two camps: costume, or the real deal. And while we’d love to stock up on the expensive stuff all day long, I almost—almost—prefer the cheap kind. Hear me out: These days, you don’t have to worry so much about it turning your ears (or fingers, or neck) all sorts of green, and if you lose an earring (and I always lose an earring), it’s not the end of the world.

In fact, the merits of cheap jewelry, or as we prefer to call it, affordable jewelry, fall beyond its price tag: Not only can you find on-trend pieces like delicate chain chokers, geometric bracelets, and those hoop earrings you keep seeing all over Instagram—all of which fall under the $100 market—but sometimes, they look just as good, if not better than the pricy stuff. Ahead, we found 21 pieces of affordable jewelry that clock in under a Franklin. (And yes, jewelry makes a wonderful present should you still need gift ideas, but no shame if you end up keeping these babies for yourself.)