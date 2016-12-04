StyleCaster
Share

The Best Affordable, Under-$100 Jewelry to Shop Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Affordable, Under-$100 Jewelry to Shop Now

Lauren Caruso
by
Affordable Jewelry
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Laura Lombardi

Generally speaking, jewelry falls in two camps: costume, or the real deal. And while we’d love to stock up on the expensive stuff all day long, I almost—almost—prefer the cheap kind. Hear me out: These days, you don’t have to worry so much about it turning your ears (or fingers, or neck) all sorts of green, and if you lose an earring (and I always lose an earring), it’s not the end of the world.

MORE: Meet the Designer Taking ‘Personalized’ Jewelry to the Next Level

In fact, the merits of cheap jewelry, or as we prefer to call it, affordable jewelry, fall beyond its price tag: Not only can you find on-trend pieces like delicate chain chokers, geometric bracelets, and those hoop earrings you keep seeing all over Instagram—all of which fall under the $100 market—but sometimes, they look just as good, if not better than the pricy stuff. Ahead, we found 21 pieces of affordable jewelry that clock in under a Franklin. (And yes, jewelry makes a wonderful present should you still need gift ideas, but no shame if you end up keeping these babies for yourself.)

MORE: How to Wear the Biggest Jewelry Trend of Spring ’17 Right Now

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Drift/Riot Talula Earrings, $45; at Drift/Riot

Photo: Drift/Riot

Brandy Melville Gold Rhinestone Ring, $6; at Brandy Melville

Photo: Brandy Melville

Need Supply Rosa Drop Earrings, $28; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply

Aklie Gold Bracelet, $35; at Rue Gembon

Photo: Rue Gembon

Laura Lombardi Anella Earrings, $64; at Laura Lombardi

Photo: Laura Lombardi

Missguided Rope Chain Necklace, $14.40; at Missguided

Photo: Missguided

Oak + Fort Eatting G21, $18; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort

River Island Star Drop Pendant Necklace, $15.50; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Jack + G Loopdie Earring, $26; at Catbird

Photo: Catbird

Consider the Wldflwrs Basic Bar Tag, $40; at Consider the Wildflwrs

Photo: Consider the Wldflwrs

Coquette Ear Hugger, $34; at Catbird

Photo: Catbird

COS Ring With Moveable Bead, $9; at COS

Photo: COS

Club Monaco Evening Tassel Earrings, $69.50; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

2-Pack Necklaces in Silver, $7.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Mejuri Boheme Breeze Ear Buff, $27; at Mejuri

Photo: Mejuri

Morning Ritual Jewelry Mies Block Necklace, $60; at Lou & Grey

Photo: Lou & Grey

Tarin Thomas Jane Cuff, $48; at Tarin Thomas

Photo: Tarin Thomas

Winden Anna Earring, $85; at Winden

Photo: Winden

Alexandra Choker, $39; at Wolf Circus

Photo: Wolf Circus

Zara Studio Hoop Earrings, $22.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Forever 21 Curb Chain Bracelet, $7.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Next slideshow starts in 10s

21 Dresses Worth RSVPing 'Yes' to That Holiday Party For

21 Dresses Worth RSVPing 'Yes' to That Holiday Party For
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share