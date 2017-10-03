25 Gorgeous Jewelry Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

When it comes to jewelry, obviously you want yours be high-quality—mostly to avoid the dreaded green-stained finger—but you also want to be able to stock up on trending styles without emptying your checking account. Luckily, these days there are a ton of jewelry options that look and feel luxe but don’t have crazy-high price tags.

From online shops like Adornmonde to Modcloth, expensive-looking jewelry is only a click away. When you’re wearing these silver evil eye rings or gold thread-through star earrings, you’ll have everyone fooled: They might look like they set you back a whole paycheck, but in reality, they all cost less than $100.

Ahead, check out 25 of the best luxe-looking jewelry finds to shop online now.