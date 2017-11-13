Under-$50 Home Accessories That Will Make Your Space Feel New

It happens to all of us: that moment you look around your home and realize you’re bored with everything you see. You want to make big, sweeping changes, but redecorating your whole place is a tougher task than simply refreshing your wardrobe (buying a new dress is way easier than buying a new couch every season, amiright?). Not only is it easier, but let’s face it, most dresses don’t cost as much as a sofa, dining table, or accent chair. Put simply, it’s just so damn expensive to overhaul your living space!

So where does a person on a budget even begin? Our advice is try to actually think of your apartment like your closet, your furniture is like your clothing, your decor pieces are like your accessories. The same way a new handbag can breathe new life into a tried-and-true outfit, a gorgeous vase can change the whole look of an old table. Notice the way a colorful scarf zsoozshes up a boring coat? Well, a fun throw pillow does wonders for a staid armchair. By thinking of decorating this way you can focus on the small updates that will have a big impact overall. Sick of your couch? Add a special throw. Hate your coffee table? A new bold tray takes care of that.

Like you would with accessories, look for pieces that are pretty enough to stand on their own. Details like texture, eye-catching shine, interesting shapes, and, of course, bold colors, go a long way.

Here we rounded up a bunch of items that are just what your home needs for the new season. There are even a few small pieces of furniture sprinkled in! The best part is that making your old space look new again doesn’t require tons of cash—everything here is under $50.