23 Ultra-Pretty Holiday Jewelry Deals to Shop for Party Season

The holidays are, for many, a wonderful time of year—but also a period when we tend to be pretty broke. Buying gifts for everyone on our list is the best, but, you know, it can also be a bit of a struggle to afford our own lives after all is said and done.

If you’re headed to a string of holiday parties this season and want to amp up your look with some glitz, but not spend a ton, we have good news: There are plenty of budget-friendly earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings that will glam up your look without emptying your account.

And if it’s gifts you’re looking for, these gems will do the trick, too, since they look way pricier than they actually are. Any lady on your list would be psyched to open one of these. Click through the slideshow to check out our favorite festive jewelry picks to deck out yourselves—and your loved ones—in this season.

Modcloth Fabulous Fanfare earrings, $15 at Modcloth

Wildfang Explore necklace, $35 at Wildfang

Adornmonde Sams Gold hoop earrings, $88 at Adornmonde

Delia Langan Jewelry Pyrite leaf earrings, $60 at Delia Langan Jewelry

Wildfang TT ring, $36 at Wildfang

Nasty Gal Let It All Hang Out fringe earrings, $16, at Nasty Gal

Sun and moon ring, $39 at Experimental Jewellery Club

Jemma Sands Newport earrings, $96 at Jemma Sands

Valfre Bowie choker, $12 at Valfre

Maison Miru lightning ring, $44 at Maison Miru

Nasty Gal Flat Out hoop earrings, $8 at Nasty Gal

Porter Lyons Agate earrings, $85 at Porter Lyons

Miranda Frye Kennedy Earrings, $52 at Miranda Frye

Jessica Elliot Celestial Collection mini evil eye open hoop earrings, $55 at Jessica Elliot

Delia Langan Jewelry Rays pendant, $125 at Delia Langan Jewelry

Dogeared wishbone necklace, $58 at Dogeared

21hm Boutique Cali earrings, $18 at 21hm Boutique

Adornmonde Ottis rose gold crystal star ring, $64 at Adornmonde

Modcloth Traveling Teardrops earrings, $15 at Modcloth

Lulus Joli gold and champagne rhinestone layered drop necklace, $14 at Lulus

Lulus Auric gold hoop earrings, $10 at Lulus

Lulus Kapoor gold layered necklace, $19 at Lulus

Nasty Gal Shake It Off tassel earrings, $12 at Nasty Gal

