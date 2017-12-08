23 Ultra-Pretty Holiday Jewelry Deals to Shop for Party Season

The holidays are, for many, a wonderful time of year—but also a period when we tend to be pretty broke. Buying gifts for everyone on our list is the best, but, you know, it can also be a bit of a struggle to afford our own lives after all is said and done.

If you’re headed to a string of holiday parties this season and want to amp up your look with some glitz, but not spend a ton, we have good news: There are plenty of budget-friendly earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings that will glam up your look without emptying your account.

And if it’s gifts you’re looking for, these gems will do the trick, too, since they look way pricier than they actually are. Any lady on your list would be psyched to open one of these. Click through the slideshow to check out our favorite festive jewelry picks to deck out yourselves—and your loved ones—in this season.