This Secret Store Is Full of The Cutest Holiday Décor That Won’t Break the Bank—& You Can Get $20 Off Your First Order

The countdown to the holidays is officially on now that Turkey Day is this week, so if you haven’t shopped for some chic holiday decor yet to turn your place into a winter wonderland, it’s really cutting down to the wire. But there’s no need to totally freak out—we’ve got your back, bestie. The most magical time of the year sure does a number on our wallets, but we just discovered an under-the-radar store that has a treasure trove of trendy holiday decor with plenty of picks under $50. And yes, these items will arrive on time!

In case you haven’t perused HSN before, hear us out: the place is flooding with high quality, trendy Christmas and Hanukkah decorations that look like they’re from some fancy boutique (and therefore should cost three times the price). Whether you need some cozy knit stockings to hang up for you and your S.O. (or let’s be real, pet), mini trees for your tiny apartment, or the most decked-out dreidels we’ve ever seen, HSN has it all.

The best news? HSN is offering guaranteed delivery by Christmas, so if you’ve been reading about all the major shipping delays happening RN, you know that’s a rare thing to come by. Might as well do some holiday gift shopping while you’re at it too, yeah? But wait, there’s more! If you’re a first-time customer at HSN, you’ll get $20 off your first order with the code HSN2021—it’s basically a little early holiday present.

Ahead, we’ve dug up the trendiest holiday decorations you can find at HSN that are sure take your indoor festivities to the next level. Psst: HSN has a ton of can’t-miss Black Friday deals going on RN, and you won’t want to miss them.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

National Tree Company Iridescent Cone Tree

No room for a full-on Christmas tree? No problem. TBH, even if I did have the space, I just might be into this iridescent one more. It’s the definition of Christmas tree, but make it fashion.

Rizzy Home Christmas Punch Tufted Trees

The easiest way to add a festive touch to your space is to swap out your pillows. Go for a glam winter vibe with this embellished neutral pillow you can get away with using into January too.

Hanukkah Home Set of 4 Beaded Dreidels

These are hands-down the chicest dreidels I’ve ever seen.

Safavieh Nutmeg Stocking 2-Pack

Hang these textured stockings by the fireplace (or stairwell, wall, whatever you’ve got to work with). They’re giving chic winter holiday without going into cheesy elf territory.

Candle Warmers Home for Christmas Soy Wax Holiday Candle

A holiday season without a new candle? Unheard of. Grab this one for you and your friends— it’s guaranteed to make you feel all the warm and fuzzies.