19 Adorable and Functional Tech Gifts You Can Score for Under $20

Whether we like it or not, technology permeates our society. And when it comes to gift giving, it’s a safe bet that a gift related to technology—phones, especially—will be a winner. If you’re on a budget, don’t worry—There are plenty of affordable tech gifts your screen-obsessed friends and family are sure to love. Even if gift giving isn’t quite your forte, trinkets associated with technology (and our reliance on it) are no-brainers. Not only are these tech gifts adorable, but they’re also functional. Too many times have I received a gift under $20 that I ended up giving away or letting sit around in a drawer. Just because a gift is affordable doesn’t mean it can’t also be cute and useful. We stan a budget-friendly gift guide that doesn’t suck.

Whether you’re looking for a few stocking stuffers or entered into a game of secret Santa for which you have no clue what to do, this tech-inspired gift guide is sure to help you out. The holiday season is often filled with so many parties and events to which you need to bring a gift, and it can be difficult to figure out something easy and affordable to give that won’t end up in the trash (or re-gifted) later. From chic AirPod cases and tech pouches to selfie lighting and a USB cup warmer, there’s something for every tech lover in this little guide.

Below, you’ll find 19 tech gifts all under $20. As I said before, affordable and functional/cute don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Just because you’re on a budget (or price restriction) doesn’t mean you can’t give a gift someone will actually like. So get shopping, my friends. Money-saving holiday deals abound.

For the friend bougie enough to have AirPods.

For the friend who’s always taking selfies.

For the friend who always loses their headphones.

For the friend (me) who’s always hot.

For the friend who’s totally obsessed with the girls from Euphoria.

For the chic friend.

For the friend who’s coffee-obsessed.

For the friend who likes to share music.

For the friend who’s always ready to storm Area 58.

For the friend who always has a low battery.

For the AirPod-owning, color-block-loving friend.

For the friend whose screen is always dirty.

For the animal print lover.

For the friend who loves cute and kitschy things.

For the friend who wants speakers—but make it adorable.

For the friend who could always use a backup pair of earbuds.

For the picture-taker.

For the friend who likes everything to be cute and functional.

For the friend who’s still obsessed with Call Me By Your Name.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.